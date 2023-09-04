*Story contains graphic images. Five laaities aged 10 to 12 years old have been busted by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit for their involvement in dog fighting activities in Retreat.

Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says the SPCA were alerted after an eyewitness filmed the brutal scene, where the boys pit two pit bull-type dogs against each other. However, by the time the SPCA arrived the minors had fled, taking the injured dogs with them. BADLY INJURED: One of the dogs in the fight. Picture supplied The team then searched the area on Thursday and found the kids along the road with one of the badly injured dogs.

When the inspectors attended to the hond, the laaities once again spat. The kids were later apprehended in Grassy Park with the second injured dog. Both honde were found to be severely injured with several puncture wounds. The minors were placed in police custody and face charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

‘ALARMING’: Two of the five laaities apprehended for dog fighting in Retreat are put in a police vehicle. Picture supplied Pieterse explains that the illegal activity can land a person found guilty of any involvement in dog fighting liable for a fine of R80 000 and or imprisonment of up to 24 months, and a criminal record. “A clear and unequivocal message must be sent to those who mistreat animals: their actions are unacceptable, no matter how old they are,” he says. “The SPCA stands ready to act decisively and make sure justice is done for the welfare of animals.”

It has also been revealed the dogs involved were stolen from nearby suburbs. BADLY INJURED: One of the dogs in the fight. Picture supplied The laaities also told the officers that the dog fights are a regular occurrence. SPCA inspector Mark Syce says this sent shivers down his spine.

“It’s deeply unsettling to know that young boys are engaged in such cruel behaviour,” he added. “The realisation that if they aren’t stopped now, their actions could escalate to even more horrifying deeds in the future is alarming. The SPCA further encouraged the public to report dog fighting.