Police are looking for information regarding a cigarette van heist that took place in Eerste River on Monday, where the skelms not only stole the entjies but also kidnapped the driver.

According to eyewitnesses, five armed men in a white Toyota Quantum van approached the cigarette van as it pulled up outside Blue Bottle Liquors in Forest Drive at about 9.15am.

“The taxi pulled up and came to the van that was about to deliver cigarettes to the shop close to the liquor store,” said a 28-year-old Eerste River resident.

“All five of the guys that got out of the Quantum had guns and there was another guy who stayed behind the steering wheel in the taxi.

“When the guys grabbed the cigarettes, two of them grabbed the driver and put him in the Quantum before they drove away again with the entjies and the driver.”

An employee of the shop said they were awaiting delivery of the entjies when the robbery took place, yet they were unaware of the robbery until they heard from the residents outside.

STRIKE: Robbers hit cigarette van at Blue Bottle liquor in Eerste River

The robbery in Eerste River follows a spate of similar robberies reported since last July, while the sightings of a white Quantum van have been consistent in at least nine incidents.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says the skelms dropped the driver off in Bobs Way, about 2km away.

“Kleinvlei Police are investigating a robbery aggravated after an incident in Forest Drive in front of a liquor store where the complainant was robbed of an undisclosed amount of boxes of cigarettes,” Van Wyk explains.

“The suspects also instructed the complainant and his colleague to get into the Quantum and drove off with them and dropped them in Bobs Way.”

