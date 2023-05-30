Five schoolchildren were killed and one left critically injured following a horrific crash on AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning. It’s believed that the driver of a Toyota Hilux, carrying six learners, lost control of his vehicle causing the canopy to shatter.

Five of the learners died on impact, while one high school learner was airlifted to hospital. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says the learners, aged between 13 and 16-years-old, were scattered a distance away from the bakkie. “[On Tuesday] morning, five children were killed and another critically injured when the bakkie they travelled in rolled multiple times on A Z Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8h07am, finding the Western Cape Metro and City of Cape Town Fire already in attendance, says Meiring. Five children died along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “On closer inspection, medics found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road. Several children believed to be aged between 13 and 16 (years old), were seen scattered some distance away from the bakkie. “Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries.

Medics on the scene. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” he says.. Meiring says the exact details surrounding this incident are unknown at this stage. When Daily Voice arrived at the scene the busy road was still cordoned off and the children’s tiny school shoes, lunch boxes and books could be been scattered in the road.

Five children died along AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) A source on the scene says principals from surrounding schools were called to the scene to help identify the children by their school books and uniforms. The schools were identified as Lentegeur High, Harvester Primary, Ridgeville Primary, Highlands Primary, Duneside Primary, and Wespoort Primary. Mitchells Plain Ward Councillor Ashley Potts said it's a very sad and dark day for Mitchells Plain.