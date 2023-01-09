Free State police spokesperson Thabo Covane confirmed that the Mangaung Visible Policing Unit, detective branch and bomb disposal unit led by captain Tsietsi Mapuru arrested the five on Saturday.

Covane said the police received information from mense in the community, who learnt of the break-in at the school and knew of possible suspects in Joe Slovo Location in Phahameng.

“The team searched the first house in Joe Slovo Location and recovered some of the stolen stationery. The first suspect, a 20-year-old male was arrested. Information led to the arrest of the second suspect, a 21-year-old male in Joe Slovo. The third suspect was arrested at a house in Dr Lebona Street where the school is situated.

“The three suspects then led the team to two stores where they sold the other stationery. A the first, a 36-year-old store manager was arrested in Bataung Street. Another store manager, a 37-year-old, was arrested back in Joe Slovo Location, Phahameng. Different books, rulers, rubbers, pens, pencils, sharpeners and other kinds of stationery was recovered from the stores,” Covane explained.