Police have arrested five suspects following the hijacking of a school transport van in Mitchells Plain on Monday. The driver was alone in the Toyota Quantum van at the time.

The minibus was recovered by the Flying Squad on the same day at a house in Belhar where cops nabbed the suspects. A source says one of the men was found with the van’s keys in his pocket while the minibus was hidden behind a plastic curtain in the yard. NABBED: Policeman arrests two of the five suspects. Picture: Solly Lottering Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says: “On Monday about 5am, the complainant was driving his white Quantum in Victory Drive,

Morgan’s Village when he was pointed at with a black firearm by an unknown male through the passenger side window. “A second suspect moved around to the driver’s side, pushing the complainant out of the vehicle. The suspects then drove off with the complainant’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in Belhar.” A spokesperson from SJC Security says they were alerted about the hijacking and it was traced via its tracker to Belhar.

“Our tactical unit along with Kitshoff Recoveries immediately responded to the given information and found the Toyota Quantum hidden on a premises in Belhar behind a steel gate covered with plastic in the backyard.” He says the SAPS Flying Squad entered the premises and found a woman and four men inside the house. RECOVERY: Officer at Belhar residence “The Quantum’s keys were found in one of the hijacker’s pockets. body copy_bold: “He admitted he drove the vehicle to the location in Belhar.