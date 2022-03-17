Cops are looking for two fugitives and the 40 taxi drivers who helped them escape from a police station.

They barged into the Philippi East Police Station last Thursday and aided the escape of two suspects.

The incident occurred after traffic officers arrested the driver of a Toyota Avanza taxi for producing false documentation, said the City’s safety and security directorate.

It said after notifying the owner of the Avanza about the driver’s arrest, he arrived at the cop shop and admitted the licence plate and disc were from a different vehicle.

He was arrested for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle with fraudulent documents.

While officers were processing the suspects, the owner contacted his wife to collect their possessions.

Instead, a group of about 40 taxi drivers and owners stormed the police station, gained entry and demanded both suspects be released.

When the group saw that their demands would not be met, they violently grabbed the suspects and in the scuffle, a traffic officer was pushed against one of the tables.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith condemned the shocking incident.

“It’s a sad day when we have people coming to the aid of suspects,” he told IOL.

“This is the second incident of this nature in just a matter of days, the other having been in Lotus River, where a mob of people prevented law enforcement officers from arresting a suspect on drug-related charges.

“Communities should not allow a few perpetrators who attack enforcement staff to empower criminals in their neighbourhoods.”

He added: “Two detectives who were in the room at Philippi East police station intervened and stopped the group from attacking the officer.

“The station commander activated a 72-hour plan to rearrest the suspects .”

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “A case of aiding an escape was opened.

“No suspects are under arrest.”

