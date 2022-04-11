Police are searching for at least four men who robbed a jewellery store in a busy Mitchells Plain mall on Saturday afternoon.

A female employee at a nearby winkel told the Daily Voice the men entered the American Swiss store in Westgate Mall close to 3pm, before leaving the store a few minutes later.

“I’m not sure what happened or if they had guns but I heard from people who work there that the guys threatened them but even they could not say with what (weapon).

“They told the staff to look down and away from them or they would get hurt.

“I do not know how these guys could do it with all these people around but at least nobody was hurt.”

She said the men left the mall and the store was closed while police investigated the scene.

A 62-year-old resident told the Daily Voice they were shopping when they saw the men running towards the middle exit of the mall.

On January 8, the same store was robbed by three armed men who also escaped.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a case of business robbery has been opened by Mitchells Plain police while no arrests have been made.

“The suspects entered the store and threatened staff before fleeing the scene with jewellery and watches.”

