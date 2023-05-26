Police are investigating the murder of four Bulgarian nationals who were allegedly shot execution style at a house in Constantia on Thursday. According to a Daily Voice source, the shooting in the larney suburb raised questions about who the victims were, and what the motivation behind the attack was.

“It came through on Thursday morning and everyone was so hush-hush about it. There were four dead Bulgarians in the house and they were all shot execution style. There were two men and two women who were killed,” the source said. When the Daily Voice arrived in Evergreen Road, forensic teams could be seen circling a white Hyundai van that had seemingly crashed through the wooden gate. ‘HIT’: Constantia scene. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the shooting, explaining: “Crime scene experts combed the scene in Constantia where the bodies of four people were discovered on Thursday morning.

“At around 8.20am the bodies of two females and two males estimated to be aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds. “The victims are believed to be of Bulgarian descent. “Police were summoned to the crime scene after the discovery was made.