Murder accused Mohydian Pangaker stunned the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, claiming that Tazne van Wyk was killed by four kidnappers who forced them into a bakkie. The man accused of murdering the eight-year-old girl from Ravensmead gave an elaborate explanation claiming he and Tazne were kidnapped by drug-smoking foreigners.

In his testimony on what happened on 7 February 2020, Pangaker denied raping or killing her, claiming he saw her at a huiswinkel in Ravensmead where he gave her a Stoney. GONE: Tazne van Wyk, 8 He claims she called him “Uncle Mohydian” and asked to go with him and followed him as he took a taxi to mosque. According to him, there were three men and one woman in the Quantum van that drove to the Malawi Camp to fetch drugs.

He says he got a skrik when the driver took the N1 highway. Pangaker says the woman acted as the intermediary as the driver spoke “Bongo Taal”. “Ek was geworried because I was thinking what is their mindset. She told me they were going to drop me off in Paarl but I said I don’t know anyone there,” he told the court.

He says he and Tazne were thrown out near Worcester and that is when they were taken to a nearby filling station in a white BMW. He says after he could not get a lift back to Cape Town, he walked with Tazne to a nearby bridge where they saw a fire burning. He then claims that the four kidnappers returned in a bakkie and took them to a river where Tazne was grabbed, and that he was “defenceless” to help her as the kidnappers had tied him up.