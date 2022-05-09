Four alleged skollies appeared in the Western Cape High Court last week, three years after the murder of seven-year-old Nathlia Pienaar from Lavender Hill. Waylin Andrews, 20, Enrique Williams, 22, Edwin Petersen, 20, and Cole Nel, 18, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition for allegedly working together in a gang-related shooting.

They allegedly shot and killed little Nathlia when they opened fire on Ryan Kruger in Grindal Avenue on August 24, 2019. The child had been playing nearby when Kruger came from Eltister Road and crossed Grindal Avenue. The accused approached him with a firearm, yelled out his name and opened fire.

Kruger was wounded during the shooting after 22 shots were fired in his direction in full view of residents and children. He escaped with a gunshot wound to his leg as he dodged bullets. Nathlia was discovered with a gunshot wound to her head and rushed to hospital but died on arrival.

On Thursday, an Anti-Gang Unit cop testified that when he arrested Andrews and Williams the next day, there was no resistance, according to the Cape Argus. He said Andrews came willingly while Williams said, “I’m sorry” when he was informed of the girl’s death. But their lawyer, Jan Buurman, said according to his clients, they were assaulted by cops after they were arrested.