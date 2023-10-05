Police are investigating four cases of murder after three men were shot and killed in a vehicle and another stabbed to death in Mfuleni. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says the men suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a white Volkswagen Polo on Tuesday afternoon.

“Detectives attached to the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are pursuing all leads to get to the bottom of an incident that left three men with fatal gunshot wounds in Mfuleni. TRAGIC: Police, community members at scene in Mfuleni. Pictures: Leon Knipe “It is believed that six armed men approached the three victims aged 29, 30 and 44 at around 3pm while they were sitting in their vehicle at Fountain Heads in New Beginnings, Mfuleni and opened fire, killing all three on the scene,” Traut added. “The suspects fled in a Toyota Avanza and are yet to be apprehended.”

The deceased have been identified as Abongile Langa, Vuyolwethu Ngqunge and Sihle Mlungu. More than 20 bullet casings were found at the scene. Traut says that the motive for the murders is yet to be established. Bernadette Koopman, mother of Sihle’s girlfriend, says they saw him earlier that day.

“Sihle has a three-year old son by my daughter, the little one doesn’t know anything yet but my daughter is still very traumatised. “They last saw him before the incident took place because he would’ve taken them out for the day, so she still went to wash and get ready,” Bernadette added. A family member of Sihle claims that they are unsure if he was involved with gangsters.

Meanwhile, Mfuleni SAPS are investigating a murder case after a man was stabbed in the chest on Tuesday morning just before 7am. Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the unknown suspect or suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. The incident happened on the corner of Nqubelani and Siko streets.