Shop owners in Mitchells Plain are on high alert after gangsters threw petrol bombs at four winkels on Saturday.

According to residents, shops in Buttress, Tunnel, Summit and Plato roads in Tafelsig were visited by two men who threw burning beer bottles at the stores at 9.30pm.

“Two brasse went to each shop and threw petrol bombs by the shop windows,” said a 25-year-old man.

“The guys who threw the bombs are mafia brasse that want to collect tax from the shops so they came here to threaten them with the bombs.”

HIT: Buttress Road winkel. Picture supplied

A shop owner told the Daily Voice he was serving a customer when the attack happened at his store.

“I was helping a customer when these two guys came and then they threw the bottles in by the gate. The one fell behind and burnt the cigarettes.

“When I was trying to get the one bottle out of the shop, I saw the other guy left another one on the counter. All I could see was flames, smoke and you could smell petrol.”

Shop owners said they were grateful to residents who rushed to their aid.

One female shop employee said: “They threw one bomb on the roof and it fell here in the front but one of the boys kicked it by the one aunty’s yard and it burnt her gate.

“At the other shops, the people came with water and sand to put the fire out and it was all put out by the time the police came.”

The shop owners said although police were on the scene, they did not make cases while police spokesman Colonlel Andre Traut said they have no record of the incidents.

