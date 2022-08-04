Four men implicated in two mass shootings appeared in Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Lusanda Gqamana made his second appearance after he was arrested for a triple murder in Site C on 16 July.

He is accused of killing Kwezi Mphumzi, 34, Mveleli Nobuzana, 36, and 50-year-old Howard Mjamba. The 30-year-old accused, Lusanda Gqamana, was arrested last Monday during a police tracing operation. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused plans to apply for bail.

“The accused appeared in court and intends to apply for bail on 17 August 2022 when he returns to court to face murder charges following the fatal shooting in Site C, Khayelitsha, on 16 July 2022.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said Gqamana is an ex-convict. “The suspect, who had been previously convicted back in 2017 for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, made his first court appearance yesterday.

“Our detectives from Provincial Organised Crime are hard at work in pursuit of his accomplices.” Meanwhile, the men accused of killing five people on 14 March also appeared in court. Madoda Zwayi, who is out on R8000 bail, and co-accused Thembani Kobe and Sipho Mgijima are facing murder charges for the attack which happened in Endlovini on 14 March.

The other two accused told the court that they would abandon the bail application. Kobe was arrested in Khayelitsha while Mgijima was apprehended in Cala, in Eastern Cape, almost two months after the murders. They have been charged with five counts of murder.