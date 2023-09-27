The stormy weather brought with it pools of water for the children of the Klipfontein Mission Station informal settlement to play in. But on Monday, it also resulted in tragedy for four of the laaities, who were electrocuted on illegal electricity connections.

Lusindo Dyamdeki, seven, and his brother Lithle, 11, were on their way home from madrassa with their friends Awam Salies Simanga, nine, and Storm Scholtz, 12, when they were shocked by a live wire that was lying in the water. DIED: Lihle and Lusindo Dyamdeki. Picture supplied Their madrassa teacher, Fatima Abdullah from Anhoeda Islamic Centre, was the last person to see them alive and also the person who dragged them out of the dangerous water. Fatima says the boys all happily left school that day.

“Not long after they left, someone came in shouting that the boys were in the dam,” she said. TRIED TO HELP: Fatima Abdullah. Picture: “When I got there, people were already on the scene. The boys were in the water lying face down. I wanted to go in and the people stopped me and said there are live wires. “I couldn’t just leave them there so I started to pray and walked in. I turned them around and saw it was my boys.

KILLED: Awam Salies Simanga. Picture supplied “People then also got in and we put them on a piece of foam and informed their families who came to the scene.” She felt helpless when she realised that the boys weren’t breathing. A community member, Zulpha Kumalo, who was also on the scene, says three of the boys were lying on top of each other when they got to the scene, while Storm’s body had drifted away.

DRIFTED AWAY: Storm Scholtz. Picture supplied “The one boy had burn marks on his hands and when we looked closer, it looked like he was holding the wire. “We suspect that he may have slipped and grabbed on the wire, not knowing it was a live wire and when the others saw, they tried to help him but also got shocked,” Kumalo said. Storm’s grandma Lena Jumat broke down while talking about her grandson.

GRIEF: Storm’s granny Lena Jumat. “He lives with me because his mom is bedridden and even though he is almost a teen, you would never say it, because he has a good heart. He always helped wherever he could and he would even help me look after his mommy. “You know that what they did on Monday wasn’t something strange, they always did it, just this Monday was meant to turn dark. My hart is bitter seer,” she said. The parents are all still in disbelief that their kids are gone and say that if their calls for proper electricity were heeded, this tragedy would not have happened.