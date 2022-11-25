Four men have appeared in court after they allegedly kidnapped a delivery man and demanded cash from him in Kraaifontein. Siphenathi Tyatyeka, Bonginkosi Mvula, Siphosethu Ntabankulu and Lindikhaya Ludada were arrested on Tuesday.

On Thursday, they made their first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on the charges of kidnapping, extortion and possession of presumed stolen property. The accused were driving in a Toyota Quantum which forced a furniture delivery vehicle off the road on the last day of the two-day taxi shutdown this week. POSSESSION: Phones seized SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says the skurke hijacked the driver and threatened to kill him.

He adds that the 39-year-old driver of the light delivery vehicle was near Joostenbergvlakte at around 6.30pm when he was stopped by the driver of the white Toyota van. “When he failed to stop, the driver chased after him and forced him off the road. Four unknown males approached demanding cash,” Swartbooi adds. “The suspects drove the complainant to a nearby financial institution where he was forced to withdraw cash.

“Alarm was raised with Kraaifontein police who responded to the complaint and found the Toyota Quantum parked near to Sandringham Road.” He says that cops searched the van and confiscated cellphones and cash. POSSESSION: Cash seized “Further interrogation led to the recovery of the keys to the complainant’s vehicle which were found in the possession of one of the occupants.