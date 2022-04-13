Police have made a breakthrough in two mass killings that rocked the Cape Flats recently.

On Tuesday, police announced that they’ve nabbed a man for the murder of five people in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, on 14 March.

Police also arrested three suspects in connection with Saturday’s shooting of five people in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, which left two dead and three injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says: “In protracted investigations into the recent Khayelitsha multiple murders, organised crime detectives have arrested a suspect on Monday evening for the Endlovini five murders.

“The suspect will be facing murder charges linked to an incident where five people were shot and killed in New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today.

Potelwa says detectives are hot on the heels of other known suspects linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, cops have also arrested three men for the shooting which occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Mandela Park.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Two of the victims succumbed to death, whilst three survived the shooting.”

The suspects, aged 29, 32 and 40, are expected to appear in Khayelitsha Court today.

