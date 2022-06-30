Four Manenberg families have been left homeless after their Wendy houses were destroyed in a blaze allegedly started by a tikkop. The hartseer families living in backyard dwellings in Beatrix Road say they were forced to flee in the middle of the night as flames engulfed their homes on Tuesday.

Owen Scheepers says he was in bed when his niece shouted that his home was on fire. “It was after 11pm and all of us were in bed already. “My niece came shouting there was a fire and by that time the flames were everywhere.

“We got such a fright and all ran to safety and we had to leave everything just like that. “When the fire brigade left, we saw that my dog Jessy died in the fire because she couldn’t get out in time. “She had been attacked by a pitbull and was injured.”

WORRIED: Owen Scheepers. Picture: Mahira Duval Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Caresle, says they received the call for help at 11.40pm and fire crews from Gugulethu, Ottery and Mitchells Plain were dispatched to the scene: No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause is unknown. Yesterday angry residents say a tikkop living in one of the homes started a fire inside her Wendy house and ran away when the fire started.

“She is still missing and we don’t know where she is. My granddaughter is at school and lost her uniform and everything. “We need help to rebuild and we are worried because it’s winter and we are out in the cold. “We need bedding, clothes and everything.”