The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued four abandoned dogs from a canal over the course of three days in Southfield. It is believed that the honde were dumped in the ditch with no way of escaping, and one was even found opgekrimp and shivering surrounded by its own [email protected]

According to chief inspector Jaco Pieterse, the SPCA received a tip-off about the dogs. However, it was a struggle to rescue the animals because they kept running away, hence it took three days to retrieve them. Saved: Dumped dog “One of the dogs was found shivering in a bundle surrounded by faeces, which is clear that the dog sat in the same spot hoping to be rescued. The other three dogs bolted when they saw humans, making it extra hard for our inspectors to rescue them,” he said. “It was evident that the dogs had been in the canal for some time as there appeared to be an area in which they made ‘their own’ an excessive amount of faeces were observed under one section of the overbridge.”

Marisol Gutierrez from the SPCA added that it is highly likely that the dogs could have been dumped in the canal, and encouraged mense to rather surrender their unwanted animals. Saved: Dumped dog “Three of the dogs were skittish and difficult to catch. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will accept any unwanted animal at no charge no matter the reason for the surrender.” “There is no excuse for abandoning an animal; it is cruel and illegal.”