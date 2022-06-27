The police are offering a reward of R100 000 for information leading to arrests after a mass murder in Tulbagh. Tulbagh Police have appealed for information after four people were killed on Saturday night and a fifth was rushed to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says a 72-hour activation plan has been put into motion to find the suspects and get to the bottom of the incident. The bodies of the four victims, aged between 28 and 35, were discovered at a residence in Jooste Street at about 9pm. “At around 9pm, unknown suspects approached a group of people comprising six males and three females who were socialising at a residence in Jooste Street Tulbagh and opened fire at the victims.

“Four males aged 30, 32, 33, and 37 were killed and a fifth male was admitted to hospital. “The three females and one male escaped the attack unharmed. “The motive for the murders and attempted murder is yet to be determined.”

Traut said the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit has been assigned to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident. “The investigators are keen to come into contact with any person with information that will lead them to the perpetrators. “For this crucial information, a reward of R100 000 is offered if the perpetrators are arrested. Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744) and Lieutenant-Colonel Bonginkosi Libaya (082 411 2042) are standing by to take your call and it is your choice to remain anonymous.”