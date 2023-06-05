Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the alleged execution of a woman in the streets of Wynberg last week. While police remain toebek about the details regarding the shooting that shocked Capetonians, a Daily Voice source has revealed that the shooting victim was set to testify against one of the most dangerous men in the Western Cape, accused of being behind several mass killings in Khayelitsha.

The four suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Footage of her execution, which has gone viral on chat groups, shows the woman walking down Church Street with two others when a lone gunman comes up directly behind her and fires two shots at her head. SKRIK: The shocking footage. The two people with her run into a nearby building while the gunman flees.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that an intensive investigation by an integrated team comprising detectives from the SAPS Provincial Office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder. He confirmed that the woman was gunned down after leaving the Wynberg court building en route to the taxi rank. FATALITY: The body in Church Road, Wynberg. File photo “The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape Metropole where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through thorough investigation and forensic evidence.

“Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda as well as phones that will be analysed. “The four suspects between the ages 24 and 33 are expected to make their court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further detail will be divulged,” Pojie added.

According to a Daily Voice source, the woman from Retreat was expected to testify against Lundi Zweni. Zweni appeared alongside Yanga “Bara” Nyalara, 30, as well as Wandile Tofile and Manelisi Ngumla in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court last year. Bara was named the Western Cape police’s most wanted man before his arrest.