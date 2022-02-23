Four skelms were nabbed after stealing booze at the Checkers Liquor store in Hout Bay on Monday afternoon.

The men were spotted stealing the dop by a shopper and alerted security guards.

They were caught on camera grabbing bottles of liquor and heading out without paying.

Nathan Brown, a Checkers employee, says: “These guys walked in here without raising any suspicions. They were in groups of two, the first came and casually walked out with the bottles then the other two followed.

SHOPLIFTED: Checkers Liquor

“Someone informed the securities and cameras were then monitored as they walked around the shop.

“They just passed the tills and when our security tried to stop them, one of them knocked him and ran away but we had already called for back-up so they didn’t make it far and they were arrested.

“They took two bottles of Jameson whiskey and two bottles of Jägermeister, all one litres.”

Community Crime Prevention (CCP) in Hout Bay had initially received a call about a white Quantum with the occupants “behaving very suspiciously” around the Spar on Victoria Road, Hout Bay, reports IOL.

They were followed by local security to Checkers and when they came running out, they were nabbed.

SCENE: The four suspects caught by security

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms four suspects between the ages 26 and 42 were arrested on Monday at around 5pm.

“The suspects stormed into a local shop, took alcohol and fled the scene without paying in a Toyota Quantum vehicle.

“The suspects were apprehended by security officers. Once charged, they are expected to make an appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on a charge of shoplifting.”

