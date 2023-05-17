A Manenberg group accused of hijacking a truck have been busted after cops found the cargo hidden near an industrial park. Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama said the four suspects, which includes a woman, were busted by the Maitland Flying Squad early Tuesday morning.

“Officers of the Maitland Flying Squad emergency response unit followed up information and arrested the three suspects for possession of stolen goods and being in possession of a hijacked vehicle on Tuesday at 5am. “The officers were conducting high-density patrols within the Manenberg police precinct and received information of a possible hijacked vehicle. They followed up the information and ended up in the industrial area near Vygieskraal Road. “As they drove down Steenbras Road when they saw the red Scania truck.

The truck’s registration was tested and was found to have been hijacked in a Maitland case. TARGET: Container “The cargo of the truck could not be identified at this stage as the container could not be opened. Three males, aged between 23 to 30, and a 42-year-old female was arrested for being in possession of the hijacked vehicle and stolen property.” Meanwhile, Metro Police officers out on patrol arrested two brothers in Flora Court for being in possession of a 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.