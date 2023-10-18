Four teenage boys have been arrested after they allegedly gang-raped a 12-year-old girl from Elsies River. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “This office can confirm that four suspects between the ages of 14 and 16 were arrested on a charge of rape.”

The suspects appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where they were released on bail of R1 000 each. The victim’s mother tells the Daily Voice that her daughter has been severely traumatised. “She bites her nails, and has trouble sleeping. She complains about nightmares and is so scared to go back to school because she is afraid they might hurt her,” the mom said.

The 41-year-old woman says the incident occurred last Wednesday as the meisie was walking back home from a friend in Salberau. “My child was almost at home when she passed the four boys,” the ma explained. “They called her and told her that they have a package for another lady in the road and asked her to give it to the auntie who is waiting.

“Because they were familiar faces, my daughter went, but when she got there, the boys grabbed her and dragged her into the house.” The child claimed that the four teens took turns raping her, while another man was taking drugs in an adjacent room. She managed to escape when her attackers became distracted as the druggie left the house.

“She ran home and immediately told me. We went to the police station and the clinic where she received pills to take for the rest of the month,” the mom added. The hartseer parent says she, too, is a rape survivor. “I was 16 when it happened to me, that type of hurt is something that can break you. That is why I opened a case, so that she can have peace knowing that she didn’t let it slide.