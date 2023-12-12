The holiday spirit was in full swing in Manenberg, where 350 senior residents were serenaded and celebrated. The golden oldies filled up Phoenix High School’s recreational hall on Saturday afternoon where they were spoilt with delicious kos and lekker entertainment.

Aghmat Mohamed, one of the organisers, says that this was their seventh year celebrating the pensioners from the Manenberg community. HOST WITH MOST: Aghmat Mohamed, centre Aghmat says: “This is exactly what the doctor ordered, especially given the fact that our senior citizens in Manenberg are often caged in at home due to endless gang wars involving regular shootings.” He says that many of the residents are facing multiple challenges daily, like dealing with their children and grandchildren who are drug addicts, while having to spend their pension on family members.

Aghmat says: “They deserve better. So we want to take them away from that environment on days like this.” Throughout the day the seniors were entertained by local singers and a band. Shahiema Dunshire, 67, says she had a ball of a time, lunching and dancing with her fellow seniors.

HAPPY: Kamish, Mohamed and Shahiema Shahiema says: “I always enjoy myself at the yearly party. There is always food, presents and entertainment. “I have been enjoying it for the past seven years. May it not end, but continue every year.” She called on children and grandchildren to honour and respect senior citizens.