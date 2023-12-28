The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) has appealed for a peaceful festive season after three teenagers were shot and wounded. The teens were on their way to the shop when they were attacked by an unknown suspect on Boxing Day.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the Bishop Lavis police registered three counts of attempted murder following the shooting in 17th Avenue where three teenagers aged 14, 15 and 17 were shot and wounded on Tuesday evening at about 8.25pm. Twigg says: “According to reports, the boys were on their way to the shop when the suspect opened fire on them. The victims sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs, and were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspect is yet to be arrested.” CPF’s Imraahn Mukaddam says this was an isolated incident. Appealing: CPF’s Imraahn Mukaddam. File photo Mukaddam says: “We have not had many shootings over Christmas time, it’s been reasonably quiet. It was shocking when we saw this thing. Hopefully it will not cause a flare up.

“This part of Leonsdale, it’s been quiet for a while. We regret that this happened, these are children. “We are concerned that the shooting may cause retaliation and hopefully the police will make an arrest and take away the firearm.That will be the focus of our interaction with the police. “We appeal for a peaceful festive season, we’ve had a prayer service, we’ve made an appeal through all the channels, and we want our community to have peace.