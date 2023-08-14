Tears flowed in Bonteheuwel over the weekend as a popular teen was laid to rest after being gunned down while on his way out for a night of fun. The heartbroken mother of Rahul Cookson, 17, says the community has been left angered by Friday’s shooting in Karee Street, which also left his two cousins wounded.

Mom Shafiekah, 44, explained that the Grade 11 learner from Arcadia High School was at his aunt’s home along with cousins Mustaqeem Samuels and Cayleb Morgan and they had planned to spend the night at GrandWest. “They always spent time together and booked an Uber. I was at home when they came to tell me about the shooting and I was told that as they got into the Uber, a silver VW Polo pulled up and the shooting happened,” she says. NIGHT OF TERROR: Rahul’s body removed from the Bonteheuwel crime scene on Friday evening. Pictures: Leon Knipe Shafiekah adds that Cayleb was shot in the face and Mustaqeem was shot in the arm and leg.

“Mustaqeem grabbed Rahul out of the car to help shield him and Rahul got shot three times in the chest and that is how Mustaqeem got shot again,” she says. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed the shootings, saying: “Bishop Lavis police attended a complaint on Friday and upon their arrival in Karee Street in Bonteheuwel at around 6.25pm, they found the body of a 17-year-old male who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel.

“Two other males who also sustained gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is still under investigation.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and two counts of attempted murder,” he adds. SCENE: The cousins were ambushed in Karee Street. Picture: Leon Knipe Rahul’s janaazah was held the next day and he was laid to rest at Maitland Cemetery while his cousins will undergo surgery this week. “Cayleb is in a critical condition and both of them will go for surgery this week,” Shafiekah says.

“The community is in shock because they know the boys are not gangsters and Rahul also played for the City Kings Football Club in Milnerton. “I am heartsore and the community is upset because the Americans do things and put our children at risk. “Now any young man who is in the street is at risk of being killed whether he is a gangster or not.”