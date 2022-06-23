Three taxi drivers have been shot and wounded in a fight about a route. The victims, who belong to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) were shot in Epping 1, in Gunner Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness says he heard lots of gunshots go off and then people started running. “I couldn’t even count how many bullets were fired because I looked for a safe place to hide. “And when they were done shooting, I saw that there were taxi drivers on the ground and they had been injured.

“One of the drivers told me that there is a new war about the Delft/Epping route and that is why there was the attack.” HOSTILE: Victims hit in Gunner Circle in Epping 1. Picture: Leon Knipe South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says they are trying to find out what the fight is about. “We are aware of the shooting which happened on Tuesday and are busy investigating the cause,” Tumana says.

“The victims are Codeta drivers who were shot that afternoon, they are all in a stable condition.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested for the shooting. NO ARRESTS: Wesley Twigg. File photo “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday, at about 4.13pm in Gunner Circle, Epping, where three adult males were shot and wounded are under investigation.