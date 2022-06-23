Three taxi drivers have been shot and wounded in a fight about a route.
The victims, who belong to the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) were shot in Epping 1, in Gunner Circle on Tuesday afternoon.
A witness says he heard lots of gunshots go off and then people started running.
“I couldn’t even count how many bullets were fired because I looked for a safe place to hide.
“And when they were done shooting, I saw that there were taxi drivers on the ground and they had been injured.
“One of the drivers told me that there is a new war about the Delft/Epping route and that is why there was the attack.”
South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says they are trying to find out what the fight is about.
“We are aware of the shooting which happened on Tuesday and are busy investigating the cause,” Tumana says.
“The victims are Codeta drivers who were shot that afternoon, they are all in a stable condition.”
Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested for the shooting.
“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday, at about 4.13pm in Gunner Circle, Epping, where three adult males were shot and wounded are under investigation.
“According to reports the victims were sitting in their vehicle when unknown suspects approached them and started shooting at them,” he explains.
“Pinelands Police registered attempted murder cases for investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”
Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS App to send information anonymously.