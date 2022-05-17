Mitchells Plain Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Sunday night where three men were killed by a group of unknown shooters. According to residents, five men approached the home on the corner of Angus and Jersey Street in Westridge at 9.30pm and after a brief argument, shots were fired, killing Ryan Richard, 28, Fabian Dubois, 26, and Edmundo Solomons, 29.

When the Daily Voice visited the area on Monday afternoon, police vans were still at the scene while residents say cops have come and gone several times since the shooting. A 32-year-old male resident said: “The three guys lived in that house and this group of guys came here to the house and shouted for one of them to come outside. “Next thing we know they just started shooting at the house and the three guys got shot.”

According to the resident, Fabian and Edmundo were gangsters but Ryan was not. PROBE: Triple murder on the corner of Angus and Jersey Street in Westridge on Sunday Following the shooting, residents said the shooters ran away from the house, spatting in different directions. Nobody from the area recognised them. “Ryan is one guy that I can stand for and tell you for sure that he was not a gangster, but he did stay in the house with the other guys who were gangsters,” says the resident.

“There is another guy who stays there who was not shot and he has been talking with the police the whole day already. He was here for a tydjie but he left with the police again.” Another man who spoke to the Daily Voice said the house has been home to a few young men over the years, but he was unaware of any illegal activity at the house. “Over the years, a lot of guys have been living in that house but they keep to themselves and do not still mess with the people here.

“They were just normal neighbours so it’s a surprise what happened there.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed a triple murder investigation has been opened, but indicated that there was only one shooter instead of a group, as reported by the residents. INFORMATION: Potelwa “Reports indicate that a gunman arrived at an address in Jersey Street, Westridge at 9.30pm and asked for the owner by name. The armed man proceeded to shoot the owner and two other men inside the home.