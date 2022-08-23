Atlantis is bleeding after three murders took place in less than 48 hours. Residents in the area could hear ongoing gunfire at the weekend, which saw four people shot in separate incidents.

Residents said the area was calm for a while but the flare-up of violence has everyone concerned about their safety, reports IOL. According to a provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the first incident occurred on Saturday before 11pm. “On arrival at the crime scene in Schoonberg Street, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The 23-year-old was declared deceased on the scene. “A 27-year-old man was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.” Hours later, in broad daylight, a father of two was gunned down while sitting in a park near his home when an unknown man approached him and shot him.

“On Sunday, police arrived in Sampson Road in Robinvale, where they were informed that the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. “The 37-year-old victim was declared deceased at the hospital. “The motive for the attack is gang-related. Atlantis police are investigating a case of murder,” Swartbooi said.