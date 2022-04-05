In yet another mass shooting on the Cape Flats, evil gunmen have killed three people in the Jerusalem informal settlement in Delft on Sunday.

The five men walked up to a shack and sprayed it with bullets from the outside.

They then went into the small hokkie where they shot five people, killing three; the two survivors were wounded.

A neighbour says he heard many gunshots and took cover.

“I saw the group of five African men, they had one coloured guy who lives near the shack.

“They were dragging him and I ran into a hokkie a few houses away. I could tell there was going to be trouble and so I ran for cover.

“A few minutes later, they started shooting, I am not sure how many times exactly but it was more than 10 times.”

The man says that the five victims were not involved in gangs.

“They just smoked buttons and that is it, they were not gangsters.

“One of the survivors told us that they were looking for someone else and when they couldn’t find him, they decided to shoot them.”

HIT: Residents took cover amid shooting. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

A police source says the shack that was attacked is a known drug den: “The house was just raided a few weeks ago for drugs. And then on Sunday people were killed there.”

Cops say the motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says: “Delft detectives have launched a manhunt for the gunmen following an incident where three men were shot and killed in Delft South on Sunday evening.

“Police were called out to the Jerusalem informal settlement in Delft South where they found three men, one aged 22 and two 32 years of age, with gunshot wounds.

“The victims were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.”

She says according to reports, it is alleged unidentified gunmen opened fire on the victims at about 8.50pm on Sunday and fled.

“The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can contact Crime Stop 08600 10111.

[email protected]