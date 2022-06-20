A brazen gunman has killed a man and wounded two others including a neighbourhood watch member in Hanover Park. The shooter, who was wearing a white hoodie and a mask, emptied his cartridge on his victims in Lugano Court on Saturday night.

Witness Narihma Stewart, 55, says murdered Cassiem Benjamin was waiting for his fast food when the gunman opened fire from a distance. “When the shooting started, we all ran away, including the targeted victim,” she says. “He fell but the shooter continued firing bullets. He was very calm and took his time. He walked away after the shooting.”

SCENE: Lugano Court, Hanover Park. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete She tells the Daily Voice that they were guarding the area when the attack happened. “We formed the neighbourhood watch since Zubaira [Hendricks, 17] was killed more than a month ago,” she explains. “We were very shocked to hear about him being killed and we thought of starting a neighbourhood watch programme and it had been quiet since then.”

Derrick Stuurman, 60, says he entered the yard after everyone went inside, following the shooting. “I was the last one to get in and I didn’t realise that I had been shot,” he says. “The guy shot my pants and it was left with holes. The man left me with wounds in my right leg and wrist and my left leg.

“I went to hospital, they managed to take the bullet out of my wrist and the hospital sent me home.” STRUCK: NHW member Derrick Stuurman was wounded in the shooting. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete When the Daily Voice arrived at Lugano Court, forensic experts had just left the scene. Narhima adds: “The shooting happened around 10pm and they only came to collect the body around 8am on Sunday morning.

“They say they were around here twice but we never saw them and their excuse was that they were feeling threatened. “My husband felt the bullets fall on him as the shooters opened fire and he still had to sleep with the body under our carport the whole night." Police spokesman Colonel Andre Traut confirms that on Saturday at around 10.50pm, a 35-year-old male was shot and killed while two other males sustained gunshot wounds when suspects opened fire at the victims in Lugano Court.