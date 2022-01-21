Athlone police are hunting three skelms who hijacked an ouma at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The 59-year-old woman was parked outside the YMCA in Kewtown at around 6.25am waiting for the centre to open when three unknown men attacked her and got away with her black 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle and are yet to be arrested.

“No shots were fired and no one sustained injuries.

“Athlone police are investigating a case of carjacking,” says Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the police spokesperson.

STOLEN: The suspects made off with black Hyundai Elantra

The woman says she was at the centre for her autistic granddaughter’s disability grant application and wanted to be first in the queue as her son needed the car to get to work later.

The traumatised victim tells the Daily Voice: “It all happened so fast and the funny thing is it happened right in front of people but no one could notice because the guys acted casual and spoke softly.

“That’s when I realised they were also scared, so I prayed to God as I contemplated how I was going to escape.

“The guy with the firearm told me to move to the passenger seat but I refused, got out and went to the back.

“The others jumped into the car, they probably thought I was going to sit at the back.

“I quickly opened the boot, grabbed my bag and ran.

“This guy in the driver’s seat ran after me threatening to shoot but I just kept running to Duinefontein Road.

“I jumped in front of an oncoming taxi.”

The brave granny says the taxi driver took her to the Athlone Police Station.

She says it’s a miracle she was able to run without her crutches as she has a badly injured knee.

