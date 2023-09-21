Three naval officers died on Wednesday after they were apparently washed overboard at Kommetjie. Emergency rescue units joined forces with the South African Navy and Airforce following the incident on Wednesday afternoon involving eight naval mariners.

According to National Sea Rescue Institution (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, the NSRI Kommetjie, Simons Town, Table Bay and Bakoven, as well as the City of Cape Town Water Rescue Network, provincial EMS rescue squad and ambulance, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Water Policing Dive Services, SAPS, Navy Command and the Airforce all responded to assist. TWO OFFICERS DIED: At Kommetjie It came after the mariners were having difficulty offshore at the Slangkop Lighthouse in Kommetjie around 2pm. It is unclear if it was during a naval exercise. According to online reports, it was informed at the scene that the mariners had been washed off the deck of a navy submarine but was yet to be confirmed by the military.

Lambinon says that by 5pm on Wednesday, six mariners were rescued from the water. “Sadly two are deceased and one was transported to hospital in a serious condition,” he added. SCENE: Law Enforcement officers at Kommetjie He says the remaining mariners were rescued with minimal injuries.