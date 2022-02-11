The body of an unidentified man was found off Prince George Drive on Thursday morning while Lavender Hill residents were still reeling from a shooting at a court that landed two men in hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the body was found in 14th Avenue at 7.30am.

“Steenberg Police were called to the crime scene where they found the body of the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest,” he says.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances are being investigated.”

A murder case has been opened by Steenberg Police and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, two men from Lavender Hill are recovering in hospital after they were shot on Wednesday night.

TENSION: Shooting scene in Parkin Court. Picture supplied

Sidwell Ockhuis, 36, and Zain Dollie, 18, were shot by two men in a white Toyota Yaris just after 10pm.

Hester, Sidwell’s mother, explains: “Sidwell was coming home to Parkin Court from Tiny Court when he walked past Zain and then he saw the lights of the car coming up into the court.

“He says two guys got out and started shooting at Zain but when he tried to run away, they also got him in his legs.”

The mom, 62, said Sidwell was not involved in gangsterism but confirmed 18-year-old Zain was a skollie.

“Sidwell would greet Zain because we all know him here in the area but they were not friends, so my son was just unlucky.

“Fortunately, though he was not too badly hurt and is now recovering in Victoria Hospital.”

A family member of Zain confirmed he is a member of the Mongrels gang and said it was not the first time the Stone Court resident was shot.

The woman said: “Zain is a Mongrel but he does not worry much with them anymore, he just lam around the court nowadays.

“In 2020, they also shot him at the same place they got him on Wednesday night and he was shot in the chest, arm and legs but he now had an operation at Groote Schuur Hospital and is recovering.”

Sergeant Twigg confirmed cases of attempted murder are being investigated by Steenberg police while no arrests have been made after the suspects fled the scene.

