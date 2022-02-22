Elsies River residents were shook by the dramatic sounds of gunshots and sirens in what was thought to have been a robbery on Monday morning.

People thought the skelms were caught by cops but the police say the three victims were walking on 36th Avenue just after 9am when they were attacked by unknown shooter(s).

A resident explains: “That time I was sitting at the doctor, I heard people talk about two men who were shot and I went to look at who got shot.

“I saw one sitting and leaning on the power box across the council offices, another was shot in the leg, and then another one was lying in 36th Avenue.

“The police chased the suspects who ran past Shoprite and towards Owen Road.

“The one suspect threw a gun in Edward Primary School yard, but they shot him, he then ran to the clinic and he was eventually caught.”

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene in Halt Road, two men were sitting on the pavement while the police parked metres away from the pair.

NUUSKIERIG: Residents gathering in Halt Road yesterday. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

A handful of residents stood on a traffic island watching. One of the men was bleeding, he had been shot in the leg.

A passer-by gave both men entjies while the wounded man kept screaming from pain and shouting: “Niemand sal verstaan nie!”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says a 22-year-old has been arrested for the shooting.

“According to reports, three unknown males were walking down 36th Avenue in Elsies River yesterday morning when an unknown suspect fired gunshots at them.

“Police members who were posted in the area close to the location responded and gave chase. The suspect fled and was apprehended by the police members and found in possession of a loaded firearm.

“The victims who sustained gunshot wounds were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is unknown.

“The 22-year-old man has been arrested and detained on charges of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

Swartbooi explains that once charged, he is expected to make an appearance in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court.

