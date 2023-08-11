A disabled man from Delft was one of three men killed in a mass shooting while standing around a fire during load shedding. The heartbroken sister of Shelton February, 35, says she has lost the last member of her family in the shooting on Sunday night, which left three friends dead and two others injured.

Margaret van der Heever says she was not home at the time of the shooting in Eendrag Crescent but was told that her brother had stood by the fire to keep warm. “The whole of Delft knew him because he had a disability and was clearly known not to be a gangster,” she said. “He had a facial deformity since birth and spent most of his time at home. He worked for a delivery company for many years.

“The shooting happened just after load shedding, where he and a few other guys were standing at the fire to keep warm, when he was shot. “I am still in shock and ask why this had to happen to Shelton. He was the only family I had,” Margaret added. Tragic death: Shelton February, 35 The sister of the second victim, Nathan Manual, 36, said Shelton and her brother were chatting with their friend Matthew Koopman at the time of the shooting.

“My brother Nathan was shot twice ... in the head and mouth,” she explained. “My brother did not work but they all knew he wasn’t a gangster and we are not feeling lekker knowing they killed him like that. All three of them are friends and grew up together.” The family of Koopman could not be reached on Thursday.

Gunned down: Nathan Manual, 36 Police spokesperson Andrè Traut has confirmed the incident, adding: “SAPS detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three men aged between 28 and 36 and the attempted murder of two men whose ages are yet to be determined, in Delft. “At around 8.25pm, three unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Eendrag Crescent in Voorbrug before fleeing the scene empty-handed. “While the suspects are being sought, detectives are looking at all possibilities to determine a motive for the attack.”

MEC for Police oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said this is the second mass shooting in the area in just two weeks, after four people were fatally shot at the end of last month. “This latest shooting incident is another demonstration of how critical it is to find various and alternative ways of addressing murders in the Delft area,” he added. “As the Western Cape government, we have already ensured additional Leap boots on the ground, with a further 68 officers being deployed since 1 July. The area now has 141 Leap officers, which is the biggest deployment in a single area.”