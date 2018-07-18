Traffic on Govan Mbeki Road came to a halt as a gunman opened fire on three occupants of a car in Philippi.

One man died and two others were rushed to hospital after the attack yesterday morning.

The men were travelling in a VW Jetta when they came under fire.

A resident says: “The incident happened around 7am yesterday. There was a bit of traffic when a gunman got out of a car, he went to the victim’s car and started shooting.

“The man who died was sitting in the front passenger side. He fell out of the vehicle, he was shot in the head and body, the other two were only injured.”

TARGET: Parked VW Jetta in Philippi

A man at the scene who knew the deceased said that he was on his way to work.

“He worked in Claremont, he was in construction. He was never involved in anything that could have gotten him killed like that.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the suspects have not been arrested yet.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in the Samora Machel area are under investigation. A murder and an attempted murder case were opened at SAPS Samora Machel for further investigation,” he says.

“According to reports, three occupants were in their stationary motor vehicle at an intersection on Govan Mbeki Road, next to the chicken farm in Samora Machel, when an unknown suspect crossed the road and opened fire on the vehicle.”

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Van Wyk says a 48-year-old man was fatally wounded and two others, aged 45 and 49, injured.

“The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and is yet to be arrested.”