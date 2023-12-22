Three people, including a woman, died in a hail of bullets fired from an AK47 as they were walking home from a shebeen. A Delft community member says the victims – a 27-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 30, were shot dead by unknown gunmen driving in a white or silver car in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The community member, who asked not be named, says the woman was employed at the shebeen in Gibbons Street. The community member says: “The woman and the other two guys were taking her boyfriend home when they were killed. SCENE: Beethoven Street. Picture supplied “Her boyfriend is still alive, but no one knows where he is.

“One of the victims’ faces was bullet-ridden and his brains were scattered on the road, he was shot more than 20 times in the face. He wasn’t a gangster, but I know that he used drugs. “The suspect used an AK47 automatic rifle. I don’t know the other one, but they used three different guns and about 56 bullets were found at the scene.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit are appealing to the public to come forward with information that can assist them with the investigation of the incident.

Traut says: “Information at our disposal suggests that the suspects fled the murder scene in Beethoven Street in a silver Opel Astra sedan after opening fire at the victims with an assault rifle and a pistol at around 1am, while they were walking in the street. “The motive for the attack on the victims, one female aged 27, and two males aged 28 and 30, is yet to be determined.” Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says the use of an AK47 in the attack was “alarming”.

Allen says: “The continued flow of illegal weapons requires immediate and urgent intervention. Not only should those who commit these crimes be charged, but also those who place firearms in the hands of criminals. “The entire supply chain has to be interrupted if we’re going to overcome this continued evil that is going to plague our society. “From a Western Cape Government perspective, we have already doubled our Law Enforcement Advancement Plan deployment in the area to strengthen SAPS’ hand in the fight against crime.