Hout Bay residents are asking for the Anti-Gang Unit to be more visible in the area after three people were shot and killed at the weekend. Community leader Roscoe Jacobs says the victims were killed in the space of 12 hours in an area which is usually quiet.

“In the 12 hours, four people had been shot and three of them died in Hangberg, Hout Bay. “Please contact SAPS to confirm and hear what their strategy is because the community is calling for the Anti-Gang Unit to be deployed in the area,” he tells the Daily Voice. One of the people killed is apparently a 14-year-old boy although police could not confirm this.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says: “Hout Bay members are investigating a murder and attempted murder case after a shooting incident on Friday at about 11.35pm at Salmander Road, Hout Bay, where an adult male was shot and fatally wounded and another injured are under investigation. CALL: Leader Roscoe Jacobs “The injured victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.” In another incident, a young man was shot and killed on the same street.

“On Saturday at about 1.45am in Salmander Road, Hout Bay, a 22-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. “According to reports SAPS members were attending a crime scene in Salmander Road, when they heard gunshots in the area,” van Wyk adds.