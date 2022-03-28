Heinz Park residents are living in fear of their lives after three men died in shooting and stoning incidents over the weekend.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said a man was shot on the border of Heinz Park and Ilitha Park on Friday just after 5pm, while another man was stoned to death following an argument with skollies in Daisy Crescent on Saturday.

“The man and his passenger were shot in his car while driving out of Heinz Park and he was still behind the driver’s seat while the passenger was lying on the pavement.

“On Saturday there was a body lying on the field in Daisy Crescent and he was stoned by gangsters after arguing with them.

“The people here are vrek bang to speak out about these things because the gangsters are telling us not to speak to the media but we have to tell people this is happening here in the area because this is our home.

“Police take their time coming out to the scene and people are scared to speak out because they could also be next.”

According to the resident, the police were on the scene for both incidents, however, police have no record of the stoning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Lingelethu-West police attended the shooting on the corner of Vukuthu and Siqolamthi Road in Ilitha Park.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found a Nissan Almera parked in the road with the driver of the vehicle seated behind the steering wheel and another male was lying on the pavement both with gunshot wounds.”

