The Lentegeur community is in shock after three people were killed in a suspected gang attack. The incident took place on Friday night at a house in Poppy Street, where two more mense were injured.

Tashreeq Barden, 16, and his 14-year-old cousin Nafees were shot and killed in the house while Morne Bull, 46, was shot outside the property. VICTIM: Tashreeq Barden, 16. Picture supplied A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital. According to a Daily Voice source, a member of the Sexy Boys gang apparently came under fire and ran into the huisie.

The gunmen followed him inside and opened fire wildly. “When they shot Morne outside, one of the guys ran into the house and that is how they [the shooters]got in. They then shot everyone inside, which is wrong,” the woman explains. OUT OF JAIL: Morne Bull, 46. Picture supplied She says Morne had just been released from prison and was trying to turn over a new leaf.

“Morne came out on Wednesday and he helped fix the community and tried to change many things. “There where they shot the two kids, they were Junior Sexy Boys. Morne was a Sexy Boy, one of the old leaders. “They were just chilling there at the house because a family member was there,” the vrou adds.

SCENE: Bodies removed in Poppy Street, Lentegeur. Picture: Leon Knipe Tashreeq and Nafees were buried on Sunday. Their families have declined to comment. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit is investigating the matter. “Police reports indicate that the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street, Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result.

“Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” she confirms. KILLED: Nafees Barden, 14. Picture supplied Potelwa added that a 26-year-old man has been arrested. “As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought.