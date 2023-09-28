Police have launched a manhunt for hitmen who killed three rival skollies in Uitsig this week, amid fears of a new gang war. Residents living in the council courts known as “The Three Sisters” say they were forced to flee for their lives as gangsters fired a hail of bullets on three alleged members of the Fancy Boys gang on Tuesday.

According to a Daily Voice source, the shootings follow a spate of retaliation attacks between the Fancy Boys and Bad Boys gangs. “There is a morsige fight brewing between the two gangs. Earlier in the month, they killed a man named ‘Worsie’ of the Bad Boys gang and this is believed to be the retaliation. “All three who are dead are Fancy Boys and two came out of the mang recently. It appears that the Fancy Boys want to take over drug turf and have already gotten control over The Three Sisters,” the source said.

DEADLY SIGHT: Body outside ‘The Three Sisters’ in Uitsig SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa has confirmed the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) investigators is probing the circumstances surrounding an incident in which three men were shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. “It is alleged that the victims, aged 31, 37 and 43, were walking towards Lemoen Court when they came under fire. All three died on the scene. The suspects, who subsequently fled the scene, are yet to be arrested. AGU detectives are hard at work following several leads in their quest to find the perpetrators of the shooting incident believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa said. Community activist Dawie van Wyk claims that the non-stop shootings have trapped mense in the homes.

CONCERNED: Dawie van Wyk “Daar was klomp mense in die court and they just started shooting. Everyone ran into their homes and only came down once the area was cordoned off,” he said. “I can confirm that we have heard rumours of an expected gang war but something needs to be done.” Van Wyk says while standing on the scene, residents called on police to increase their patrols, as they fear going to work or sending their children to school.