Two Athlone families are mourning the loss of their sons after they were shot dead in a local drug den.

According to the families, Wayne Saul and Jacobus Harry were not gangsters but were simply addicted to drugs.

They were shot by two unknown gunmen in Sunbird Court on Thursday night, while another 49-year-old male was killed and a 34-year-old woman was wounded after being shot in the leg.

Family members of Wayne told the Daily Voice that the 42-year-old was at the house to sell copper when the shooting occurred.

“Wayne was the guy who would help the neighbours by doing odd jobs for them like gardening or cleaning the bin,” says a relative.

SHOT DEAD: Wayne Saul. Picture sypplied

“He would also walk with the ladies in the morning to their taxis (to keep them safe) and he would help carry the people’s bags when they walked home from the shop.

“That night, he left the house after having his coffee and said he was just going to sell copper and then come home. When he got shot, he still had the bag with the copper in his hand.”

The relative adds although Wayne was a drug user he was not involved in any gang activity.

The owner of the house was apparently not home when the shooting happened.

TRIPLE MURDER: Police at the scene in Sunbird Court. Picture: Leon Knipe

A family member of Jacobus said the 35-year-old man, nicknamed Cobie, would regularly visit the Sunbird Court home to smoke drugs.

“When I spoke to the neighbour, they said they knew Cobie and he always greeted.

“Cobie was the youngest of seven children but he would always do what he could to help his family even if they were fighting or something.

“I also heard from the neighbour that the three guys who died were inside the house while the girl was in the yard and came running when she heard the shooting.

“The shooters saw her coming so they shot her but they only got her in the leg and she survived.”

VICTIM: Jacobus Harry. Picture supplied

Police murder charges and one attempted murder following the shooting, while no arrests have been made.

[email protected]