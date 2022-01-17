The Anti-Gang Unit is investigating three murders and an attempted murder in the Steenberg and Lavender Hill areas.

Cops believe that the violent crimes committed in Steenberg over the weekend are the result of gang warfare between rival gangs and police have deployed more members.

Police spokesperson André Traut says: “Police visibility in the area has been dramatically increased with additional SAPS deployments, while the Anti-Gang Unit detectives are pursuing all avenues to bring those responsible to book.

“Western Cape SAPS will not allow gangsters hold an entire community ransom with their callous acts of violence, and a strong police presence will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the current situation.”

The bloody weekend started with the murder of 31-year-old Raymond Carelse who was shot and killed in Hillview on Friday afternoon.

SCENE: Raymond Carelse was shot dead in Hillview on Friday. Picture: Leon Knipe

According to residents, he was a reformed gangster who had changed his life and become a mobile barber.

A resident on the scene said: “He didn’t want to be a gangster anymore and he left that kind of life. He had a barber shop but his dad closed it down because he feared that it would attract the wrong kind of crowd.

“And then Raymond decided to do mobile services and when he was shot, he was on the way to a customer.”

Traut said the unidentified suspect is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was shot and wounded on Beatrice Street in Lavender Hill.

“This office can confirm that a 19-year-old male was shot and wounded on Friday in Lavender Hill. He was admitted to hospital for treatment,” Traut says.

“The circumstances are under investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

And a St Montague Village resident says four people were rushed to hospital after brazen gunman entered a house in St Bridget Street.

“Only one was shot, the one fell while running from the shooter and the two kids were wounded from the gunpowder and they had to be taken to hospital for that.”

On Saturday morning, a 27-year-old man was killed in Sonata Street in Steenberg while not even an hour later, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in Sullivan Street.

Traut confirms that no arrests have been made for any of the murders and attempted murders.

