Three children from Khayelitsha have died after eating a poisonous substance. It is not yet clear whether the substance was from a dump site they played at or food they ate earlier at their house in Site C.

Ouma Nomemeza Jada says she fed Athanathi Janda and Hlelo Mhlathsana, both six, pap and sausage that was left over from the previous night, and she gave one-year-old Alunezo Janda, umvubo (pap mixed with sour milk). FELL ILL: Hlelo Mhlathsana and Athanathi Janda. Nomemeza says she also ate the food while her son took the same food to work for lunch. After eating, both boys went out to play near the dump site. It was not long before Athanathi came back to tell his mother he was not feeling well.

“He passed out and his body was also stiff. We rushed him to St John’s, where we also met Hlelo’s mother who told us that her son was also sick,” says Nomemeza. “Unlike my grandson, Hlelo was having seizures. “Unfortunately, Athanathi passed away while at the church and Hlelo was rushed to Nolungile Clinic.”

The Janda family was then called to a neighbour’s house as Alunezo had also died in her sleep. DIED: Alunezo Janda, 1. Picture supplied At Hlelo’s home, neighbour Dunyiswa Magida, who rushed the boy to the clinic, said he was feeling hot and dizzy and couldn’t breathe. Lying on his deathbed, his mouth was grey and his gums were black.

Hlelo’s family suspects that the boys ate poison near the dumping area, while Alunezo might have inserted her finger into her brother’s mouth before he died, picking up the poison. Site C ward councillor Khayalethu Kama says it’s been a while since the City sent mense to clean the area. Mayco member for Urban and Waste, Grant Twigg, said: “The City is aware of waste collection delays.”