The Western Cape has recorded yet another mass killing after three young men were gunned down in Grabouw on Sunday night. According to police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, the victims were all in their twenties.

He says: “SAPS detectives attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are currently probing the circumstances that left three male persons in their twenties with fatal gunshot wounds in Grabouw. “Information at our disposal suggests that unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at around 10.30pm at Rooidakke in Grabouw, whereafter the gunmen fled the scene. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” ON THE CASE: SAPS Colonel Andre Traut. File photo According to Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, the province recorded a spike in mass killings in the last two months.

He says the latest mass murder in Grabouw was worrisome. He explains: “That yet another mass killing has occurred is deeply worrying. A mass killing occurs when three or more people are murdered in one incident. “September and October recorded some of the highest numbers in our province. SAPS’ intelligence has to start showing immediate improvements, as these killings cannot be left to continue unabated.

“The second quarter crime statistics, April to June 2023, showed that seven fewer murders occurred in Grabouw, when compared to the same period of the previous year. WORRIED: Safety MEC Reagen Allen “We have to ensure that this downward trajectory is maintained as it will go a long way in helping us to halve our murder rate in the province by 2029.” The latest killing added to the spree of mass shootings in the last few months in the Cape.

In KTC, Gugulethu on September 25, five people were killed while sitting inside two cars that evening. Five days later, four men and a woman were shot dead in Gugulethu. Three men were killed at the Fountain Heads in Mfuleni.