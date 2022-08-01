Three men suspected of being involved in the mass shooting which rocked Gugulethu a year ago have finally been arrested. The shocking murders which left eight people dead happened during a traditional ceremony in June last year.

Five people died at the scene while three others passed away at a medical facility. Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa says: “Reports at the time of the shooting indicated that the gunmen pulled up in a vehicle in front of the home in NY 79 and started shooting before fleeing from the scene. “All three suspects Thabo Dyasi, Sivuyile Matoti and Lundi Zweni from Philippi East and Gugulethu, remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, for a bail application.”

SCENE:NY79 massacre. Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane Potelwa commended determined investigators and their efforts in catching the killers. “Two of the suspects were arrested on 20 July 2022 and made a brief appearance in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court. “The third suspect was apprehended during a tracing operation on 27 July. He appeared in court in Athlone on Thursday, 28 July.”