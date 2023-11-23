A mentally disabled man has been viciously mauled to death by three pit bulls while standing in his yard. Lutzville resident Johannes Lewis, 47, died on Sunday morning minutes after the horror attack.

Police say the pack of dogs attacked someone else before turning on Johannes. The deceased’s brother-in-law Gert Flink says there was nothing they could do to save him. ACTION: Skoonbroer Gert Flink. Picture supplied Gert explains: “He was standing in front of the house and the dogs came into the yard through our neighbour’s yard.

“They saw Johannes standing there and they attacked him in his own home. “My sister-in-law and other family members were inside and at that stage they couldn’t open the door, they were also scared and couldn’t do anything to help him.” Gert says a neighbour threw stones at the dogs to try and distract them, continuing: “He was standing in his yard and managed to chase the dogs away.

“When the dogs went away, he [Johannes] was brought into the house. He was still alive. “The paramedics arrived and put him on the stretcher and when he was about to be loaded into the vehicle, he passed away.” TWO ATTACKS: Pitbull. File photo Gert says the horrific incident has left painful memories, adding: “I don’t even want to remember the wounds.

“There was blood all over the front yard, his body was covered with bite marks, the dogs ripped the flesh off his neck, he was left with deep wounds, in his arms and legs.” The heartbroken man says the dogs belonged to his neighbour, who lives opposite their home. Gert reveals: “There were four dogs but only three bit him. Earlier that morning, the dogs bit two other people. Those were not the only victims.

“We have been speaking to my neighbour’s son to get rid of the dogs and that didn’t happen. “I guess this had to happen for any action to be taken. “My neighbour came over but her son has not set his foot here. We want justice for what happened to Johannes.”

Gert says Johannes didn’t have children and also suffered from epilepsy. Rural and Farm workers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen says Johannes was a well-known person and people loved him in Lutzville. Claasen says: “The same dogs bit off the ear of another person. These dogs were supposed to be behind secured gates. The death of Johannes was not in vain; we need to take action now.”