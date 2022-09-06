Three family members, including a child, have been killed in a devastating fire at the weekend. Cousins Phiwe Mbolekwa, 27, and Zandile Mbolekwa, 24, and her four-year-old son Inathi were trapped in their shack and burnt beyond recognition in the early hours of Sunday morning in Khayelitsha.

Their aunt Luleka Mbolekwa, 46, says they received the dreaded call around 6am. GRIEF: Luleka Mbolekwa “My husband and I were in our Delft home when we received a call from their neighbours,” she says. “We went over to Victoria Mxenge and when we got there, there were police vans, and the neighbours were standing outside the cordoned-off area.

“We heard that there were three people trapped in the shack, and waited until the forensics confirmed that there were in fact people in there.” She says that a family member went inside and saw the charred remains. REBUILD: Khayelitsha scene “They were burnt beyond recognition, all he saw was just bones, and we have to go to do a DNA test so we can take them for the burial.

“What we heard is that they had just come from a party a few houses from their home. GONE: Phiwe Mbolekwa “They went back home around 5am, and they switched the stove (an electrical two-plate) on for heat, and they obviously fell asleep. “It was less than an hour since they returned home when the fire started.”

The distraught woman says community members heard the screams of the victims. “People stood helpless outside and could hear them when they were still alive, but they couldn’t break down the iron sheets and the burglar gates. “The family is still in shock and the worst part is that we don’t have money to bury them because they had just started working, they didn’t have funeral policies.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance.” VICTIMS: Zandile and Inathi City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call at 6.45pm of an informal structure burning in Dosi Street, Victoria Mxenge. “Crews from Lansdowne, Mitchells Plain and Epping attended to the scene – a single structure fully engulfed in flames,” Carelse explains.