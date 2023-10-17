Police are on the hunt for armed suspects involved in a deadly shooting in Nyanga which might be related to extortion. The bloodbath took place in Ntlangano Crescent on Sunday afternoon, where three men were gunned down in cold blood.

Police say the deceased were ambushed after they arrived in the area in a white Toyota Avanza that was sprayed with bullets. FATAL: White Toyota Avanza was targeted. Picture supplied Their bodies lay strewn around the crime scene – one man was found dead behind the wheel, one was lying face down on the ground outside on the driver’s side and the third was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a tailoring business operating from a container nearby. Dumisani Qwebe, secretary of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum, says that the community fears a backlash.

“Whenever people get killed, there will be an issue of retaliation amongst those who committed the crime and the families. We are saying it is not the way to solve the problems,” he told the Daily Voice. FATAL: White Toyota Avanza was targeted. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that Langa police are investigating the shooting. Cops believe the incident “could be linked to extortion or possibly a retaliation attack”, he added.

“The three yet-to-be-identified victims were ambushed by their killers at around 4pm in Ntlangano Crescent and killed on the scene,” Traut said. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has called on police to utilise its intelligence more effectively to prevent crime. “Between the gang and extortion killings, SAPS has to get its ducks in a row and utilise its intelligence more effectively to prevent these continued murders from happening,” Allen said.

“I have written to SAPS’ provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, to amongst others enquire how the current murderous situation will be addressed and how the violence will be turned around. POLICING MEC: Reagen Allen. “Greater visibility, impeccable tactics and a squeeze on all these heartless criminals are amongst the immediate interventions that should be implemented.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis last Thursday launched an anti-extortion campaign under the slogan “Enough is Enough” and appealed to residents to be the eyes and ears of the City in their bid to fight the “extortion mafia”.